Kinoafisha Oskemen Cinemas Hollywood

Hollywood

Oskemen
Address
g. Ust-Kamenogorsk, ul. Protozanova, 43, TsDK
Phone

+7 (7232) 70-00-00

Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Goat
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Splitsville
Splitsville
2025, USA, Comedy
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
