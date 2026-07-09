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Tha Rae: The Exorcist
Showtimes for Tha Rae: The Exorcist (2025) in Oral today
Showtimes for Tha Rae: The Exorcist (2025) in Oral today
Tha Rae: The Exorcist
Horror
2025 / Thailand
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Актобе
Today
9
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Kinopark 7 Keruencity
g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
23:30
from 2300 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall
g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, RU
18:10
from 2300 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza
g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
23:50
from 2100 ₸
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