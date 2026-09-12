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Kinoafisha Films The Runner Showtimes for The Runner (2026) in Oral today

Showtimes for The Runner (2026) in Oral today

The Runner
The Runner Action, Thriller 2026 / USA
Watch trailer
All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Актобе

Today 12 Tomorrow 13
Format
Group Screenings
Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
17:20 from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, RU
11:40 from 2500 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
12:40 from 2500 ₸
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