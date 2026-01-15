Menu
Qushaqtashy mama, 2026 Screening times in Oral

Qushaqtashy mama, 2026 Screening times in Oral

How do I book tickets for Qushaqtashy mama? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Uralsk g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, KZ
21:10 from 2400 ₸
Kөrkem g. Uralsk, prosp. Evraziya, 101, TTs «City Center»
2D
20:55 from 2200 ₸
2D, KZ
21:40
