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Kinoafisha Films Power Ballad Showtimes for Power Ballad (2026) in Oral today

Showtimes for Power Ballad (2026) in Oral today

Power Ballad
Power Ballad Comedy, Musical 2026 / Ireland / USA
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All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Актобе

Today 17
Format
Group Screenings
Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
14:40 from 3100 ₸ 18:20 from 3500 ₸ 21:50 from 3500 ₸ 23:40 from 3100 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, RU
19:10 from 3200 ₸ 21:10 from 3200 ₸ 23:10 from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:40 from 2400 ₸ 22:20 from 3200 ₸ 00:20 from 2800 ₸
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