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Power Ballad
Showtimes for Power Ballad (2026) in Oral today
Showtimes for Power Ballad (2026) in Oral today
Power Ballad
Comedy, Musical
2026 / Ireland / USA
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Актобе
Today
17
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Kinopark 7 Keruencity
g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
14:40
from 3100 ₸
18:20
from 3500 ₸
21:50
from 3500 ₸
23:40
from 3100 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall
g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, RU
19:10
from 3200 ₸
21:10
from 3200 ₸
23:10
from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza
g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:40
from 2400 ₸
22:20
from 3200 ₸
00:20
from 2800 ₸
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