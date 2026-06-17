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Kinoafisha Films Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody, 2026 Screening times in Oral

Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody, 2026 Screening times in Oral

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 17
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kөrkem g. Uralsk, prosp. Evraziya, 101, TTs «City Center»
2D
14:40 from 1800 ₸
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