Galaktika

Oral
Address
g. Uralsk, prosp. Evraziya, 61/1
Phone

+7 (7112) 54-09-00

+7 (7112) 54-08-93

Bar
Located in a shopping centre
Cafe
LUX
Sofas
Cinema reviews

Ербол Кулбаев 10 April 2025, 04:12
Отличный кинотеатр
