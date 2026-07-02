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Kinoafisha Films The Desert Child Showtimes for The Desert Child (2026) in Turkistan today

Showtimes for The Desert Child (2026) in Turkistan today

The Desert Child
The Desert Child Family, Adventure 2026 / France / Belgium
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All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Шымкент

Today 2 Tomorrow 3 Sat 4 Sun 5 Mon 6 Tue 7 Wed 8
Format
Group Screenings
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
14:10 from 1900 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
16:50 from 2800 ₸ 17:50 from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, RU
15:20 from 2800 ₸ 16:20 from 2800 ₸
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