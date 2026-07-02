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The Desert Child
Showtimes for The Desert Child (2026) in Turkistan today
Showtimes for The Desert Child (2026) in Turkistan today
The Desert Child
Family, Adventure
2026 / France / Belgium
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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Showtimes in Шымкент
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RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
14:10
from 1900 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
16:50
from 2800 ₸
17:50
from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, RU
15:20
from 2800 ₸
16:20
from 2800 ₸
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