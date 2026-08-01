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Kinoafisha Films Pororo: Underwater Adventure Showtimes for Pororo: Underwater Adventure (2025) in Temirtau today

Showtimes for Pororo: Underwater Adventure (2025) in Temirtau today

Pororo: Underwater Adventure
Pororo: Underwater Adventure Animation 2025 / South Korea
Watch trailer
All about animated film
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Караганда

Tomorrow 7
Format
Group Screenings
Sary Arka cinema Tair g. Karaganda, ul. Kosmonavtov, 1V
2D, RU
13:00 from 2700 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
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