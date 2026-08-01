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Pororo: Underwater Adventure
Showtimes for Pororo: Underwater Adventure (2025) in Temirtau today
Showtimes for Pororo: Underwater Adventure (2025) in Temirtau today
Pororo: Underwater Adventure
Animation
2025 / South Korea
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Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Караганда
Tomorrow
7
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Sary Arka cinema Tair
g. Karaganda, ul. Kosmonavtov, 1V
2D, RU
13:00
from 2700 ₸
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