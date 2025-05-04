Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Temirtau Cinemas Komsomolets 3D

Komsomolets 3D

Temirtau
Address
g. Temirtau, prosp. Respubliki, 45
Show on map
Phone

+7 (7213) 92-02-20 / автоответчик

Call

+7 (777) 810-72-36 / касса

Call
Add to Favourites Already in favourites
Bar
Located in a shopping centre
Cafe
Sofas
few votes Rate
0 vote
Add to Favourites Already in favourites
Convenient schedule - show the cinema at the top of lists

Cinema reviews

karol_04 4 May 2025, 13:42
Где посмотреть расписание,вообще найти не могу. Купить билет онлайн тоже не могу найти,где купить?????
Reviews Write review
0 vote
Rate
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more