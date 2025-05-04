Menu
Komsomolets 3D
Komsomolets 3D
Temirtau
Address
g. Temirtau, prosp. Respubliki, 45
+7 (7213) 92-02-20
/ автоответчик
+7 (777) 810-72-36
/ касса
Bar
Located in a shopping centre
Cafe
Sofas
karol_04
4 May 2025, 13:42
Где посмотреть расписание,вообще найти не могу. Купить билет онлайн тоже не могу найти,где купить?????
