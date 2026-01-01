Menu
Kinoafisha
Taraz, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Qiyal
Qiyal, 2025 Screening times in Taraz
Qiyal, 2025 Screening times in Taraz
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Qiyal
2024, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Keeper
2025, Canada / USA, Horror
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Fleak
2025, Finland / France / Malaysia / Poland, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree