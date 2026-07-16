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Waktu Maghrib 2
Showtimes for Waktu Maghrib 2 (2025) in Talgar today
Showtimes for Waktu Maghrib 2 (2025) in Talgar today
Waktu Maghrib 2
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2025 / Indonesia
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Алматы
Today
16
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17
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18
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19
Mon
20
Tue
21
Wed
22
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Group Screenings
Time
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Undeground
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D
10:55
from 4000 ₸
23:25
from 2900 ₸
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