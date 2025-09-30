Menu
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, USA
2D, RU
10:00 23:45
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
12:15 16:00 21:40
Altered
Altered Action, Sci-Fi 2025, Canada
2D, RU
11:00
Junglilau
Junglilau Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
16:45 20:15
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
2D, RU
10:00 23:30
Rogue
Rogue Family 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
11:30 17:50
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ Drama, Comedy, Fantasy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:30 13:15
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
15:00 18:30 22:00
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат Drama 2025, Kyrgyzstan
2D, KZ
14:00 19:35
