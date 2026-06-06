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Kinoafisha Films Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika, 2026 Screening times in Taldykorgan

Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika, 2026 Screening times in Taldykorgan

Tickets
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Today 6
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Atameken cinema g. Taldykorgan, ul. Kabanbay-batyra, 54
2D
21:40 from 2000 ₸
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