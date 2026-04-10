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Kinoafisha Films Tuysqan Tuysqan, 2026 Screening times in Taldykorgan

Tuysqan, 2026 Screening times in Taldykorgan

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Today 10
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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Atameken cinema g. Taldykorgan, ul. Kabanbay-batyra, 54
2D, KZ
20:00 from 2000 ₸ 22:40 from 2000 ₸
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