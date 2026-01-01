Menu
Kinoafisha
Taldykorgan, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!, 2026 Screening times in Taldykorgan
Bayqa! Alayaq!, 2026 Screening times in Taldykorgan
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
Tvoe serdce budet razbito
2026, Russia, Romantic
The Tutor
2025, Thailand, Horror
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree