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Kinoafisha Films David Showtimes for David (2025) in Taldykorgan today

Showtimes for David (2025) in Taldykorgan today

David
David Adventure, Animation, Drama 2025 / USA / South Africa
Watch trailer
All about animated film
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Талгар

Tomorrow 8 Sun 9 Mon 10 Tue 11 Wed 12
Format
Group Screenings
KINOMAN ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, RU
13:35 from 1800 ₸
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