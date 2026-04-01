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Kinoafisha Films That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea, 2026 Screening times in Taldykorgan

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea, 2026 Screening times in Taldykorgan

Tickets
All about animated film
Thu 30
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Atameken cinema g. Taldykorgan, ul. Kabanbay-batyra, 54
2D, RU
11:30 from 2000 ₸
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