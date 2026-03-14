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Kinoafisha Films The Ghost Game The Ghost Game, 2025 Screening times in Taldykorgan

The Ghost Game, 2025 Screening times in Taldykorgan

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Талгар

Today 14 Tomorrow 15 Mon 16 Tue 17 Wed 18
Format
Group Screenings
KINOMAN ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, RU
23:55 from 2200 ₸
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