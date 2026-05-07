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The Magic Faraway Tree
The Magic Faraway Tree, 2025 Screening times in Taldykorgan
The Magic Faraway Tree, 2025 Screening times in Taldykorgan
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Талгар
Today
7
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8
Sat
9
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10
Mon
11
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12
Wed
13
Format
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RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
KINOMAN
ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, RU
18:20
from 2200 ₸
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