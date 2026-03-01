Menu
Films
Scream 7
Scream 7, 2026 Screening times in Taldykorgan
Atameken cinema
g. Taldykorgan, ul. Kabanbay-batyra, 54
2D
19:05
from 2000 ₸
21:35
from 2000 ₸
23:55
from 2000 ₸
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller, Drama
The Grieving
2025, Italy, Horror, Thriller
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
It Will Find You
2025, Australia, Horror, Thriller
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Guantanamera
2025, Russia / Cuba, Adventure, Action
