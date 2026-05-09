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Mortal Kombat II
Mortal Kombat II, 2026 Screening times in Taldykorgan
Mortal Kombat II, 2026 Screening times in Taldykorgan
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Талгар
Today
9
Tomorrow
10
Mon
11
Tue
12
Wed
13
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
KINOMAN
ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, RU
10:10
from 1900 ₸
15:45
from 2000 ₸
19:45
from 2200 ₸
23:45
from 2200 ₸
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