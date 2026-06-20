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Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day, 2026 Screening times in Stepnogorsk
Disclosure Day, 2026 Screening times in Stepnogorsk
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Step Cinema
g. Stepnogorsk, 6 mkr, TTs Sibir, zdanie 2, pomeshchenie №21
2D
16:00
from 2300 ₸
19:30
from 2300 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
Evil Dress
2026, Spain, Horror
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
Disclosure Day
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
Sleepwalker
2026, USA, Thriller
Күн батыстан шыққанда
2027, Kazakhstan, Horror
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
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