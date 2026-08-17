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Kinoafisha Films Agaiyndylar Showtimes for Agaiyndylar (2026) in Shymkent today

Showtimes for Agaiyndylar (2026) in Shymkent today

Agaiyndylar
Agaiyndylar Crime 2026 / Kazakhstan
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Today 17 Tomorrow 18 Wed 19
Format
Group Screenings

Showtimes for Agaiyndylar in Shymkent on 17 August 2026
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, KZ
22:20 from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
22:40 from 2400 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, KK
01:00 from 2200 ₸
2D, KZ
00:00 from 2200 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
00:10 from 4300 ₸ 01:20 from 2200 ₸
2D, KZ
23:10 from 4300 ₸ 00:20 from 2200 ₸
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
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