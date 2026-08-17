Showtimes for Agaiyndylar in Shymkent on 17 August 2026 Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1 2D, KZ 22:20 from 2800 ₸ Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202 2D, KK 22:40 from 2400 ₸ Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13 2D, KK 01:00 from 2200 ₸ 2D, KZ 00:00 from 2200 ₸ Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7 2D, KK 00:10 from 4300 ₸ 01:20 from 2200 ₸ 2D, KZ 23:10 from 4300 ₸ 00:20 from 2200 ₸