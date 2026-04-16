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Перiште
Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, RU
22:10
from 3500 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, KZ
21:45
from 2100 ₸
23:40
from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
23:00
from 3200 ₸
00:50
from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
22:50
from 3200 ₸
00:50
from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, KK
23:10
from 3200 ₸
00:10
from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
21:40
from 3200 ₸
22:30
from 4500 ₸
23:40
from 3200 ₸
00:30
from 4500 ₸
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