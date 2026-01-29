Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Qyzym Qyzym, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent

Qyzym, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent

Tickets
All about film
Today 29 Tomorrow 30
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Qyzym? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, KZ
17:35 from 3000 ₸ 21:40 from 3000 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
17:10 from 2800 ₸ 21:00 from 3200 ₸ 23:00 from 3200 ₸ 01:00 from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
16:10 from 2800 ₸ 20:00 from 3200 ₸ 22:00 from 3200 ₸ 00:00 from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
16:50 from 2800 ₸ 20:40 from 3200 ₸ 22:40 from 3200 ₸ 00:40 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
19:40 from 3200 ₸ 21:40 from 3200 ₸ 23:40 from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, KK
17:40 from 2800 ₸ 22:10 from 3200 ₸ 00:20 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
16:40 from 2800 ₸ 21:10 from 3200 ₸ 23:20 from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
18:10 from 2800 ₸ 20:20 from 3200 ₸ 22:30 from 3200 ₸ 00:50 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
17:10 from 2800 ₸ 19:20 from 3200 ₸ 21:30 from 3200 ₸ 23:50 from 3200 ₸
Pixel Cinema g. Shymkent, mkr. Nursat , pr. N. Nazarbaeva 177b
2D, KZ
23:30 from 3000 ₸
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller
Qyzym
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qolymnan usta
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Koz timesin
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Send Help
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Taube
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qiyal
Qiyal
2024, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mercy
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more