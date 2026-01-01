Menu
Kinoafisha
Shymkent, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The Physician II
The Physician II, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
The Physician II, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about film
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Reminders of Him
2026, USA, Romantic
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tyoshcha 2
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
The Ghost Game
2025, South Korea, Horror, Detective, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree