Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Pressure Pressure, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent

Pressure, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 18
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Pressure? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
17:50 from 2800 ₸ 18:50 from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
16:10 from 2800 ₸ 17:10 from 2800 ₸
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Күн батыстан шыққанда
2027, Kazakhstan, Horror
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more