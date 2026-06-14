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Kinoafisha Films Evolution Evolution, 2026 Screening times in Shchuchinsk

Evolution, 2026 Screening times in Shchuchinsk

All about animated film
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Кокшетау

Today 14
Format
Group Screenings
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
17:30 from 2800 ₸ 18:30 from 2800 ₸
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