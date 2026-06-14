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Evolution
Evolution, 2026 Screening times in Shchuchinsk
Evolution, 2026 Screening times in Shchuchinsk
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All about animated film
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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Showtimes in Кокшетау
Today
14
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Kinoplexx 6 Rio
g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
17:30
from 2800 ₸
18:30
from 2800 ₸
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