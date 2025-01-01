Menu
Kinoafisha
Satbayev , KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha Satbayev
Cinemas
Esentay
Esentay Cinema Showtimes
Esentay Cinema Showtimes
All cinemas
Nearby
On map
Ratings
About the cinema
Showtimes
Map
Oops!
Seems like we don't have the schedule for this cinema, but we are doing our best to make the schedule available!
Let me know when the schedule is here
Cinemas Nearby
2.7
km
MovieStar
g. Satpaev, ulitsa Abaya 19
5
Now Playing
New Releases
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree