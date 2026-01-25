Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Koz timesin Koz timesin, 2026 Screening times in

Koz timesin, 2026 Screening times in

Tickets
All about film
Today 25 Tomorrow 26
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Koz timesin? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Qorday Cinema s. Korday, Kordayskiy rayon, Zhambylskaya oblast, ul. Zhibek zholy, 228
2D, RU
07:30 from 1800 ₸ 16:35 from 2000 ₸ 17:10 from 2000 ₸
Koz timesin
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zhalmauyz Kempir
Zhalmauyz Kempir
2026, Kazakhstan, Horror
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Zhumaqtan bilet
Zhumaqtan bilet
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Drama
Taube
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Mercy
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Gipnoz
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Fleak
Fleak
2025, Finland / France / Malaysia / Poland, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Акыркы дем
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more