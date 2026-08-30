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Hive
Showtimes for Hive (2026) in Petropavl today
Showtimes for Hive (2026) in Petropavl today
Hive
Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
2026 / Canada
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30
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RU
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Showtimes for Hive in Petropavl on 30 August 2026
Showtimes for Hive in Petropavl on 31 August 2026
Cinema Park
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
12:15
from 2700 ₸
17:40
from 1700 ₸
Showtimes for Hive in Petropavl on 1 September 2026
Cinema Park
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
12:15
from 2700 ₸
17:40
from 1700 ₸
Showtimes for Hive in Petropavl on 2 September 2026
Cinema Park
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
12:15
from 2700 ₸
17:40
from 1700 ₸
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
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