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Kinoafisha Films Scary Movie 6 Scary Movie 6, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl

Scary Movie 6, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl

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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D
22:30 from 5000 ₸ 23:55 from 5000 ₸
2D, RU
23:10 from 2200 ₸
Cinema Park g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
22:55 from 2000 ₸ 23:10 from 2000 ₸ 23:45 from 2000 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, RU
22:55 from 1500 ₸ 23:55 from 1500 ₸
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