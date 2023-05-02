Menu
Atlas Cinema

Atlas Cinema

Petropavl
Address
ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
+7 (776) 755-55-31

Rate
2 votes
Cinema reviews

svabdima31 2 May 2023, 16:17
Очень хороший кинотеатр. Удобные кресла, чистые кинозалы, комфортная температура во время просмотра фильмов вежливый персонал.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Goat
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
