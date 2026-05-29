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Kinoafisha Films Qut Qut, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar

Qut, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar

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Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D
14:00 from 2600 ₸ 16:00 from 2600 ₸
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Mortal Kombat II
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Michael
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In the Grey
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Ne odna doma 3. Vypusknoy
Ne odna doma 3. Vypusknoy
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Qut
Qut
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Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
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Hotya by kinoda 4
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Rufus: The Sea Serpent Who Couldn't Swim
Rufus: The Sea Serpent Who Couldn't Swim
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