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Kinoafisha Films The Devil Wears Prada 2 The Devil Wears Prada 2, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar

The Devil Wears Prada 2, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar

Tickets
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Thu 30 Fri 1 Sat 2 Sun 3 Mon 4 Tue 5 Wed 6
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, RU
11:55 from 2800 ₸ 14:30 from 3200 ₸ 15:55 from 3700 ₸ 16:15 from 3200 ₸ 16:50 from 3200 ₸ 18:15 from 3900 ₸ 19:10 from 3400 ₸ 20:35 from 3900 ₸ 21:30 from 3400 ₸ 22:55 from 3900 ₸ 23:20 from 3400 ₸ 23:50 from 3400 ₸
Irtysh Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kairbaeva, 70
2D, RU
15:15 from 1600 ₸ 17:40 from 1800 ₸ 19:05 from 2000 ₸ 20:00 from 2000 ₸ 21:20 from 2000 ₸ 22:20 from 2000 ₸
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