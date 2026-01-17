Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Qazaq Alemi 2 Qazaq Alemi 2, 2025 Screening times in

Qazaq Alemi 2, 2025 Screening times in

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Кордай

Today 17 Tomorrow 18
Format
Group Screenings
Qorday Cinema s. Korday, Kordayskiy rayon, Zhambylskaya oblast, ul. Zhibek zholy, 228
2D, KZ
22:05 from 1800 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Primate
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more