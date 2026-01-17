Menu
Films
Qazaq Alemi 2
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Кордай
Today
17
Tomorrow
18
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Qorday Cinema
s. Korday, Kordayskiy rayon, Zhambylskaya oblast, ul. Zhibek zholy, 228
2D, KZ
22:05
from 1800 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
