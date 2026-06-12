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Kinoafisha Films Күн батыстан шыққанда Күн батыстан шыққанда, 2027 Screening times in Kyzylorda

Күн батыстан шыққанда, 2027 Screening times in Kyzylorda

Tickets
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Today 12 Tomorrow 13
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KK
22:00 from 3200 ₸ 23:30 from 2800 ₸ 00:00 from 2800 ₸
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