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Кассандра
Кассандра, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
Кассандра, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Left Cinema
g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D
17:10
from 1500 ₸
18:50
from 1800 ₸
20:30
from 1800 ₸
22:10
from 1800 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D
15:00
from 2800 ₸
18:15
from 3500 ₸
19:55
from 3500 ₸
21:35
from 2200 ₸
23:15
from 2200 ₸
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