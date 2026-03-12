Menu
Kinoafisha Films Uylenu onay Uylenu onay, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda

Uylenu onay, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda

Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
16:00 from 2800 ₸ 18:00 from 3200 ₸ 19:00 from 3200 ₸ 20:00 from 3200 ₸ 21:00 from 3200 ₸ 21:40 from 7000 ₸ 22:20 from 3200 ₸ 23:00 from 2800 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D, KZ
16:30 from 1800 ₸ 20:20 from 2200 ₸ 22:10 from 2200 ₸
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Tyoshcha 2
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Marsupilami
2026, Belgium / France, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
