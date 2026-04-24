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Mushel zhas
Mushel zhas, 2026 Screening times in Kulsary
Mushel zhas, 2026 Screening times in Kulsary
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Today
24
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25
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26
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Qaisar Park Cinema
g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, KZ
23:10
from 3000 ₸
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