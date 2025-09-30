Menu
Qaisar Park Cinema

Qaisar Park Cinema

Kulsary
Address
g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
Showtimes
Showtimes
Showtimes at the Qaisar Park Cinema cinema
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
Today 1 session
22:50 ...
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
Today 1 session
13:10 ...
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
Today 2 sessions
10:00 11:20 ...
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
Today 1 session
21:10 ...
Qaitadan
Qaitadan Drama 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
22:50
The Long Walk
The Long Walk Horror 2025, USA
2D, RU
13:10
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ Drama, Comedy, Fantasy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:00 11:20
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
Zhas emes zhubaylar
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Goat
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
