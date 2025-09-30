Menu
Qaisar Park Cinema
Qaisar Park Cinema
Kulsary
Address
g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
Showtimes
at the Qaisar Park Cinema cinema
Qaitadan
Today 1 session
22:50
...
The Long Walk
Today 1 session
13:10
...
Аш пен тоқ
Today 2 sessions
10:00
11:20
...
Жұмбақ қыз
Today 1 session
21:10
...
Films at the Qaisar Park Cinema cinema
Today
30
Tomorrow
1
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Qaitadan
Drama
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
22:50
The Long Walk
Horror
2025, USA
2D, RU
13:10
Аш пен тоқ
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:00
11:20
Now Playing
New Releases
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
