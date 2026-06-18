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Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay
Disclosure Day, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay
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How do I book tickets for Disclosure Day?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kazahstan 3D
g. Kostanay, ul. Gogolya, 74
2D, RU
19:45
from 2000 ₸
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