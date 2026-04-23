Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz, 2026 Screening times in Kosshy

Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz, 2026 Screening times in Kosshy

Tickets
All about film
Today 23
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Kosshy g. Kosshy, ul. Respubliki, 11 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
20:00 from 3000 ₸
2D, KZ
19:00 from 3000 ₸
Panda Plan 2
Panda Plan 2
2026, China, Action, Comedy, Family
Yooz
Yooz
2025, China / Iran, Animation
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mushel zhas
Mushel zhas
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Перiште
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more