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Kinoafisha Films Papasynyn qyzy Papasynyn qyzy, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau

Papasynyn qyzy, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau

Tickets
All about film
Today 29
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinema Alem g. Kokshetau, ul. Kuybysheva, 34
2D, KZ
16:55 from 2000 ₸ 22:40 from 2000 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, KK
15:30 from 2800 ₸ 17:10 from 2800 ₸ 18:50 from 2800 ₸ 20:30 from 3200 ₸ 22:10 from 3200 ₸ 00:00 from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
11:10 from 2400 ₸ 12:50 from 2400 ₸ 14:30 from 2800 ₸ 16:10 from 2800 ₸ 17:50 from 2800 ₸ 19:30 from 3200 ₸ 21:10 from 3200 ₸ 23:00 from 2800 ₸
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