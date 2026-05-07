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Kinoafisha Films Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda

Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda

All about animated film
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Темиртау

Today 7
Format
Group Screenings
Premera 3D g. Temirtau, prosp. Metallurgov, 22A, TD «Elem»
2D, RU
13:50 from 2600 ₸
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