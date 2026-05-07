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Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure
Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda
Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda
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All about animated film
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Темиртау
Today
7
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Premera 3D
g. Temirtau, prosp. Metallurgov, 22A, TD «Elem»
2D, RU
13:50
from 2600 ₸
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