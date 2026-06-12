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Kinoafisha Films Curly Burly Curly Burly, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda

Curly Burly, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 12
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Curly Burly? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 4 Tair g. Karaganda, TRTs Tair, ul. Kosmonavtov, st1/29
2D, RU
15:50 from 3000 ₸ 19:10 from 3400 ₸
Sary Arka cinema Tair g. Karaganda, ul. Kosmonavtov, 1V
2D, RU
10:10 from 2600 ₸ 14:50 from 3000 ₸ 18:10 from 3400 ₸
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