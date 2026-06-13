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Kinoafisha Films Kholop 3 Kholop 3, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda

Kholop 3, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda

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Today 13
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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 4 Tair g. Karaganda, TRTs Tair, ul. Kosmonavtov, st1/29
2D, RU
15:30 from 3000 ₸ 18:30 from 3400 ₸
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