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Kholop 3
Kholop 3, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda
Kholop 3, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 4 Tair
g. Karaganda, TRTs Tair, ul. Kosmonavtov, st1/29
2D, RU
15:30
from 3000 ₸
18:30
from 3400 ₸
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