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Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda
Masters of the Universe, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda
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How do I book tickets for Masters of the Universe?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 4 Tair
g. Karaganda, TRTs Tair, ul. Kosmonavtov, st1/29
2D, RU
15:30
from 3000 ₸
19:50
from 3400 ₸
Sary Arka cinema Tair
g. Karaganda, ul. Kosmonavtov, 1V
2D, RU
10:10
from 2600 ₸
11:30
from 2600 ₸
14:30
from 3000 ₸
18:50
from 3400 ₸
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