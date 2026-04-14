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Kinoafisha Films Нелегал. Через Мексику Нелегал. Через Мексику, 2026 Screening times in Balkhash

Нелегал. Через Мексику, 2026 Screening times in Balkhash

Tickets
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Today 14 Tomorrow 15
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Alem Cinema g. Balhash, ul. Lenina, 32
2D, RU
21:40 from 2000 ₸
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